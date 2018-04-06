Fun activities at Easter Carnival 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The public coming to Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri this weekend (April 7 – 8) can enjoy fun-filled activities at Easter Carnival 2018.

The two-day carnival starting 9am on Saturday and 9.30am Sunday, ending at 9pm on both days, is jointly organised by St Joseph’s Cathedral Parish, Miri and the library.

“As the word ‘carnival’ suggest, it is our goal to bring the joy and cheer of Easter through various activities. We invite Miri community from all walks of life to come to Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri this weekend to enjoy the free activities, including the musical concert,” co-organising chairman Phyllis Wong said at a joint press conference yesterday.

Also present were co-organising chairman and librarian Mohd Khadzrie Mohd Ramzie Faizal and organising committee members.

Wong said activities to be held on Saturday (April 7) are Life Exhibition highlighting the value and preciousness of life.

There will also be a talk on Life, Easter Fun corner running activities such as ‘Guess the Egg Weight’, Word Search and other fun games.

Also to be held is the Easter Flea Market where a variety of delicious local baked goodies will be on sale apart from handicrafts. Proceeds will go to the proposed new Wisma St Joseph Cathedral building fund.

“For the donation drive on Saturday, we encourage the public to help save lives by donating blood. A team of hospital staff will assist with this activity. Donors will be given a certificate for donating with special benefits from hospitals,” Wong added.

Those interested in flower arrangement, especially for the church, home or office, can come for demonstrations from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Musical Concert 1 featuring Choral Singing by St Joseph Cathedral choir will be from 7pm to 9pm. Themed ‘Easter Joy, Hymns and songs’, it will be in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese.

On Sunday, apart from Life Exhibition, Easter Fun Corner, and Flea Market, there will also be Children Chinese Story Telling Competition with 18 participants, while 238 others have signed up for the Children Colouring Contest.

The Children Movie segment will be from 2pm to 3pm and the Music Concert 2 will commence at 7.30pm.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Monsignor Francis Kuleh from St Joseph’s Cathedral Miri Parish will jointly officiate at the Easter Carnival 2018 at 11am on Saturday while regional manager of Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri, Salina Zawawi is to close the carnival during the music concert.