Incentive given to civil servants proof of govt’s concern — Ali

PORT DICKSON: The incentive for civil servants announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA) on Wednesday is proof that the government is always appreciative of them.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said the nine incentives announced on Wednesday were the best ever given by the government.

“The announcements are nothing extraordinary because in previous MAPPA, similar announcements were made, civil servants are thankful to the government because they got an additional annual increment … which means that this year, there are two increments. I do not understand why, whatever announcement is made, there will be those who will describe it as candy. This is not candy … it is proof that the government is concerned and (civil servants) are thankful to the prime minister for this,” he said here yesterday.

Ali was speaking to reporters after attending a dialogue session with members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at the Segenting Camp Army Training Centre here.

Also present were MAF chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi.

Ali said the incentives given to civil servants and pensioners should not be politicised by any party.

“The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth of 5.9 per cent, so civil servants also deserve to get some remuneration from the government. This is not candy for the general election,” he said.

The nine incentives announced at the 16th MAPPA yesterday were shortening the time-based service for the implementer’s group from 13 years to 10 for purposes of promotion, creating a DG56 grade for the education scheme; extending medical facilities to parents of contract officers and a RM3-million annual grant to the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

He also announced a seven-day unrecorded leave for non-Muslim civil servants for religious activities; the rate of government pensions be increased by one per cent from July 2018; a special grant of RM1 million to pensioner organisations, foundation and club; a special haj quota to government pensioners and a salary increment for all civil servants from July.

Commenting on TN50, Ali said it would provide information to MAF personnel on current issues and the direction of the government.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi said he hoped all MAF personnel understood the explanation given by the KSN during the TN50 session which was attended by 700 staff. — Bernama