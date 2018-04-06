Indonesian woman gets two years’ jail for baby-dumping

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI : The Magistrate Court this morning sentenced an Indonesian mother to two years’ jail for dumping her newborn baby last month.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa passed the sentence after Sulipah Marsahat Ali pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 317 of the Penal Code, which read as “exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it”.

Inspector Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

The accused committed the offence on March 30 night at the trash bin of a shopping mall here, and was arrested on the same night.