Inmate hides Eight syabu-syabu packages

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: An inmate at Class IIB Correctional Institution Amuntai was caught hiding eight packages of syabu-syabu (crystal meth), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The narcotics with a total weight of 0.33 grams was hidden by the perpetrator in pants pockets wrapped in matchboxes,” said Head of North Hulu Sungai (HSU) Police PR First Insp (Iptu) Alam in Amuntai on Thursday.

The inmate whose initial JH (29) was immediately handed over by prison officers to the Drug Detective Unit of HSU Police for a further legal process.

“We are still conducting an intensive investigation of the perpetrators for the development to uncover the suppliers to the suspect,” he said.

The disclosure of the inmate hiding the drug started when two prison officers patrolling inmates in Block 20.

Then, they saw the perpetrator behaved suspiciously. The officers immediately searched the inmate body and found the drug.