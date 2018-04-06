Joint patrol to boost Sandakan Airport security

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN : The security and safety of Sandakan Airport is now enhanced with the launch yesterday of ‘Ops Aman’ to patrol the airport.

Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar bin Hamin said the joint patrol by the Royal Malaysian Police, the General Operations Force (GOF) of BN 20 and the Malaysian Armed Forces of Sri Kinabatangan would improve the level of safety at Sandakan Airport.

“As Sandakan Airport is categorised as a target area, patrolling is made to increase omnipresence of enforcement authority at the airport area, especially the land side to improve public safety and order.

“This patrolling can improve airport security so local people and tourists can feel safe,” he said.

Azhar hopes the joint patrol will have a positive impact on the safety of the local community and the security of the airport.