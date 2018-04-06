Limbang has great potential in producing Durian King

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: This district has great potential in becoming a major producer of durian including Durian King (Raja Kunyit), which is highly demanded in China.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said based on a recent study, this district has 45,000 matured durian trees.

“The government is now rehabilitating the durian trees by implementing a pilot project, including 6,000 trees here that have been identified for the purpose,” he said during a working visit to a durian orchard in Kampung Ukong and a red chili farm in Kampung Palas yesterday.

Divisional Agriculture officer Alex Ding was one of those who accompanied him during the visit.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said five farmers here had been identified for the pilot project.

“Each farmer will be provided with a hectare of land and RM5,000-grant to buy fertilizer, durian seedlings and also technical assistance,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the project is in line with the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s suggestion of wanting Sarawak to be an agricultural production hub using modern farming methods.

He added that the state government, through Syarikat Top Fruits (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, had successfully exported, for the first time in Sarawak’s history, 16 tonnes of frozen durian paste to Guangdong, China, during the recent durian season in Kuching.

For musang king farmer Louis Lu Zen Kun, 26, he said he has cultivated over 800 seedlings in his 60-acre orchard at Kampung Ukong, Medamit.

He said the high demand for the fruit in China had prompted him and his family to invest RM1 million to start the business in 2015.

Apart from Lu, an engineering undergraduate, Gregory Gumbang, 29, too left his career in the hospitality industry earlier this year to pursue his passion in agriculture – planting red chilli (Saskata species) the fertigation way in covered structure.

He has invested over RM70,000 to plant red chilli in 360 polythene bags.