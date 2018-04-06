Man acquitted of overstaying; four illegals jailed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A man was discharged not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) by the Sessions Court here from a charge of overstaying in Sabah.

Judge Azreena Aziz made the decision on Alcrite Bravo Mission at the request of the prosecution, yesterday.

Alcrite was alleged to have stayed in the state after his passport expired since June 2017.

He was charged under Section 15 (1) (c) of the same Act which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both upon conviction.

The judge also ordered Alcrite to be referred to the Immigration Department. He was represented by counsel Adrian Cham.

Meanwhile, in the same court, four men were sentenced to four months’ jail each for entering the state illegally.

The judge imposed the sentence on Romil Husser, 21, Mohd Azuan Abd Rasid, 20, Adzmar Mamat, 29, and Mohd Harry Tahar, 38, after they pleaded guilty to each of their charge under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both and with whipping, upon conviction.

They were arrested between January 17 and March 30 in Papar and here.

Romil, Adzmar and Mohd Harry were also given a stroke of the cane while Mohd Azuan was spared the whip.

The court also ordered all of the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department for their biometrics data to be taken before being deported to their respective countries.