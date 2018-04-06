Man denies burning ex-wife’s house

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to burning his ex-wife’s house.

Ahmad Hijazi Jason, 47, who appeared before judge Azreena Aziz, was charged under Section 436 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to a fine upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed mischief by fire with the intention to cause destruction to a house which belongs to one Norainie Tajudin, 44.

The alleged offence took place at a house at Kampung Kelanahan, Papar at 12.01am on March 25.

The court fixed April 20 for case management and released the accused on bail of RM10,000 in two local sureties pending disposal of the case.

Ahmad was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month while his passport is to be impounded and is not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Husna Abdul Halim acted for the prosecution while Ahmad was not represented.