Mohd Farid is new Bau police CID head, Benjamin leaves for Sibu HQ

BAU: Bau District Police Station bade farewell to its Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Acting Superintendent (ASP) Benedict Faris Jimoy who will be transferred to Sibu Police Headquarters as the new CID head with immediate effect.

Benedict, who hails from Bau, had served as their CID head for more that seven years since October 2010.

He is replaced by ASP Mohd Farid Abdul Ghani who was attached with D7 unit of the Kuching Police Headquarters (IPK).

Mohd Farid, from Negeri Sembilan, had served as a police officer in various capacities in the last 13 years since graduated from police training centre.

Bau police chief DSP Mohd Sabri Zainol said that the two officers had recently been promoted to their respective posts.

“I am always very happy to see my officers from rank and file get promoted and I hoped that they will serve the community the best they can and always be responsible in their jobs,” he said this before witnessing the exchange of official transfer documents between the two police officers, which was held at Bau District Police Station Operation Room today.