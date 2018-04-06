Moral education still relevant — Ministry

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Moral Education subject implemented by the Ministry of Education in primary and secondary schools for non-Muslim students is still relevant and in line with the requirements of the 21st century curriculum.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said with changes to the curriculum implemented from time to time, the subject had been able to build resilience among students as well as produce students who could communicate, think, work as a team, have principle, are curious, informed, caring, and patriotic.

“The subject introduced to non-Muslim students at primary and secondary levels is aimed at nurturing in children moral values, to be responsible human beings who will be able to contribute to the harmony and stability of the country and the global community.

“The Moral Education curriculum was transformed beginning with Year One and Form One students through the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) and the Secondary School Standard Curriculum (KSSM),” he told the Dewan Negara yesterday.

He said this in reply to Senator Datuk Bashir Alias who wanted to know whether the Moral Education curriculum was still relevant in the current environment.

On crime statistics involving students nationwide, Chong said that based on the Student’s Self-Help System, only 0.04 per cent was reported among primary school pupils while 0.028 per cent was recorded in secondary schools. — Bernama