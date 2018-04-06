Najib declares Parliament to dissolve on April 7

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Najib speaking during the live telecast.

KUCHING: The Parliament will officially dissolve on Saturday to pave the way for the next general election (GE14).

Malaysian premier Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak made the announcement on the dissolution of Parliament from the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya in a special live telecast that was shown on television as well as his official Facebook page.

He informed that he already had an audience with the 15th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara this morning to get His Majesty’s consent.

Also present with Najib during the telecast was deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Cabinet ministers.

The announcement today marked a departure from the norm where dissolution usually takes effect on the same day that it was announced.

After dissolution, the Election Commission (EC) will then select the nomination and polling dates for GE14, which must be held within 60 days the Parliament is dissolved.

With the exception of Sarawak where only parliamentary election will be held, all other states will have to dissolve their respective State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in order to hold the state election together with the parliamentary one.

There are 222 parliamentary seats and 505 state states to be contested in this coming election.

The 505 state seats do not include the 82 state seats in Sarawak because it has already held its state election in 2016. The State Barisan Nasional (BN) won 72 out the 82 seats in the May 7, 2016 election.

As far as Sarawak is concerned, there are 31 parliamentary seats up for grabs.

It has been described by observers that the GE14 is the mother of all elections and the toughest for Najib because campaigning platforms for both ruling and opposition parties now include social media, particularly Facebook.