Election News Nation 

Najib outlines government successes through transformation

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the live telecast.

 

PUTRAJAYA: The government has indeed implemented an inclusive and comprehensive transformation which has yielded at least seven successes for the people and country since 2009, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He outlined the seven successes in his special address when announcing the dissolution of the 13th Parliament at Perdana Putra here today.

The successes, he said, included being a trustworthy government, as well as one that fulfilled its promises.

“I believe that politics is not merely about making promises. In fact, more important than that, politics is actually walking the talk and the ability to fulfill the promises made to the people,” he said.

Sharing the achievements of the Barisan Nasional Government Pledge, Najib said the government had fulfilled 99.4 per cent of its promises until Feb 28 this year. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Nothing (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.