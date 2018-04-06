Najib outlines government successes through transformation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The government has indeed implemented an inclusive and comprehensive transformation which has yielded at least seven successes for the people and country since 2009, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He outlined the seven successes in his special address when announcing the dissolution of the 13th Parliament at Perdana Putra here today.

The successes, he said, included being a trustworthy government, as well as one that fulfilled its promises.

“I believe that politics is not merely about making promises. In fact, more important than that, politics is actually walking the talk and the ability to fulfill the promises made to the people,” he said.

Sharing the achievements of the Barisan Nasional Government Pledge, Najib said the government had fulfilled 99.4 per cent of its promises until Feb 28 this year. – Bernama