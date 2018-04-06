Nancy: Who helped taxi drivers all this while?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has reminded taxi drivers in Kuching to evaluate which side actually helped them all this while.

She said this in response to a meeting and dialogue between Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member Datuk Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor and the leadership of taxi drivers here on March 31.

In a press statement yesterday, she claimed that Nor Irwan, who was campaigning for the coming general election for the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency, had stated that a Pakatan-ruled government would champion taxi drivers in Kuching.

Actually, she said the action of the PKR member was to take the taxi drivers backwards and be left behind in the current prolific technological development.

Nancy said a research conducted by the Land Public Transport Commission, the Sabah and Sarawak Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board found that more than 50 per cent of taxi users in Malaysia used mobile apps to get taxi services, while more than 70 per cent of 45,000 respondents surveyed wanted e-hailing service operations allowed and regulated.

“As a responsible government, we do not want conventional taxi drivers to be left far behind from the trend of demand for taxi service,” she said.

— Bernama