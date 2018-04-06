Nursery gutted by fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA BELUD: A nursery was destroyed by fire at Kampung Labuan, here yesterday.

However, none of the teachers or children were reported hurt when the fire broke out at 4.40pm.

State Fire and Rescue Department Public Relation Officer, Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said 12 fire fighters from the Kota Belud fire station were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 4.47pm.

The firefighters managed to control the blaze by 5.19pm and ended their operation an hour later.

He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation while no untoward incident was reported.