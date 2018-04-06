Pakistani to be tried for cheating in purchase of RM70,990 rice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU : A Pakistani man will be tried at the Magistrate¡¦s Court here on May 15 for allegedly cheating a representative of a company involving RM70,990 over the purchase of 3,000 bags of rice.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie set the date on Wakil Khan Waris Khan, 36, when the case came up for mention.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Ram Singh, faces a charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Wakil Khan was accused of deceiving the company’s representative by inducing the latter to give him (the accused) the rice owned by the company and paid it with two cheques amounting to RM70,990 under the name of Mardinah Store Sdn Bhd which had a closed account status.

The alleged offence took place at the company in Inanam and the said store at Bandaran Berjaya here at about 10am to 5pm on April 18, 2017.

The accused is currently detained in custody, pending disposal of his case.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit prosecuted while counsel Aaron Mah stood in for Ram.