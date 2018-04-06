Parliament expected to be dissolved today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Media analysts believe that the Malaysian Parliament will be dissolved today.

Oriental Daily reported that a large group of media personnel are stationing at the Prime Minister’s Office at Putrajaya early this morning.

Najib is chairing a cabinet meeting at Putrajaya at 8.30am. If there is a photo session after the meeting, it would be an indication that the meeting was the last before the Parliament is dissolved.

Meanwhile, according to sources, RTM has received instruction to get ready for the live telecast the dissolution of Parliament, where Najib is expected to address the nation live on TV1 at about 11.30am.

The dissolution will pave the way to 14th general election.

Sources also said that Najib would announce the dissolution after his Friday prayers in a live telecast over RTM.