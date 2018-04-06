‘Passing of Anti-Fake News Bill a dark spot in Sarawak history’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The passing of the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 is a dark spot in the history of Sarawakians, opined state Pakatan Harapan Youth.

In stating this, it said the passing of the Bill was a proof that Parliamentarians and elected leaders from the state BN have failed to protect Sarawakians’ sacred rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, and the rights intended by the founding forefathers for Sarawak during the formation of Malaysia.

Dr Kelvin Yii, a special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP, said that Sarawak’s 18-point agreement based upon the Nine Cardinal Principles of the rule of the English Rajah clearly stated that the right of freedom of expression both in speech and writing shall be permitted and encouraged.

“The Bill (Anti-Fake News Bill 2018) was passed in Parliament on April 2. BN Sarawak full ministers and 25 MPs all voted for the passing, thus neglecting the wishes of the people of Sarawak as well as failing to protect the rights of our state intended by our founding fathers,” he said at a press conference today at DAP headquarters, attended by the Pakatan Harapan Youth chairman Mordi Bimol and Abdul Aziz Isa, who is also Chong’s special assistant.

Dr Yii also took a swipe at SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian for failing to stop SUPP deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot, who is Minister of Human Resources, in voting for the Bill.

On top of that, he said, there was no record on the Hansard that Dr Sim had objected or debated the Bill in Senate.