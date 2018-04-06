PCS slammed for alleging Warisan has support from ‘instant citizens’

KOTA KINABALU: A former PCS leader yesterday chastised PCS acting youth leader Shalmon Sanangan for alleging that Parti Warisan Sabah had support from “instant citizens” from the Philippines and Indonesia who were given Malaysian MyKads in the past 30 years.

“If that had been true, then Wilfred Bumburing and Yong Teck Lee would not have been so desperate to court Shafie Apdal in the first place,” said Hasmin Azroy Abdullah.

“If Bumburing is fully aware that PCS will face barrages of allegations and criticisms from BN component parties at all the KDM constituencies they intend to contest on the same ground of accusation made by Shalmon, then why would Bumburing previously want to form an electoral pact with Warisan?,” he asked.

He also disagreed with the contention made by Shalmon that Warisan was seeking dominance in the electoral pact between the state’s opposition parties so that it would have absolute power in drafting state’s policies once taking over the state government.

“Remember, Warisan is only seeking an electoral pact with Pakatan and not interested to be one of its component parties,” he said.

The former PCS Youth chief also said it was a little bit too late for PCS to attack Warisan now.

“Warisan had effectively sealed the electoral pact with Pakatan and there is no point for PCS to attack them through whatever figment of imagination it creates in hopes of getting attention.

“You may very well get the attention that you want but it will last only for a few hours and soon be forgotten. Thus, you will need to do more attacks on Warisan.

“I also believe that any further attacks on Warisan by PCS will backfire and in turn will make more PCS members become interested to know more about that party,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief of Wira Warisan Penampang, Brian Tawid Bai said the allegation made by Sabah BN Backbenchers chairman Datuk Rahim Ismail that Warisan was doing Mahathir’s bidding, was unfounded.

“Only a person who is full of imagination in the likes of Rahim would be able to come out with the storyline alleging that Warisan is the state’s springboard for Bersatu.

“In fact, if Warisan is the proxy of Mahathir, then there would have been no initial disagreement between Warisan and DAP Sabah over the seats negotiation for Sabah that had led the supporters and party members from both camps to trade attacks to the confusion of the Sabahans.

“Would Warisan and DAP be that stupid to indulge in such a damaging drama on the electoral pact which Rahim had alleged it to be?” he said.

He also said while Warisan and Pakatan shared the same goals and ideals as to how Sabah should be, that would not mean that Warisan was greedy for posts.

“While other opposition parties in Sabah only want to win as many seats as possible irrespective of whether they defeat BN or not, the common goal between Warisan and Pakatan is to introduce new sets of state government policies which will be beneficial to the rakyat and to make Sabah respected once again.