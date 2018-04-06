Pensonic offers RM200,000 in prizes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pensonic has launched its ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic – Buy, Watch & Win’ campaign with prizes worth RM200,000 including a Nissan X-Trail and Pensonic home products until June 30.

Other prizes include Pensonic 8.5kg Washing Machine, Pensonic 43” LED TV, Pensonic Air Cooler, Pensonic 45L Oven, Pensonic Nutri De Blender, and Pensonic Air Conditioner.

A press release yesterday said to participate, consumers need to buy Pensonic products worth RM50 and above in a single receipt; ‘Like’ Pensonic’s Facebook page and contest poster; ‘Share’ the contest poster (with the privacy setting put on General); watch ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic’ on TV3; as well as ‘PM’ photos of the receipt, warranty card, personal details and answer the FB contest question.

They are also encouraged to follow Pensonic’s Facebook page for the latest contest updates. The eight-episode ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic’ will air on Mondays at 6pm from April 30.

‘Buy, Watch & Win’ contest questions will be posted on Pensonic’s Facebook after the ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic’ programme. There will be 10 winners chosen after each episode for a total of 80 winners.

“Pensonic products are all about enjoying life to the brim and helping you to spend quality time with people who matter in your life, especially your family. Nothing beats cooking your own meals and sharing them with your family and friends, and that’s why we want you to have fun when you cook. DCH (Datuk Chef Haji) Ismail’s recipes in the ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic’ programme and ‘Balik Kampung Bersama Pensonic’ Live Cooking Classes, together with Pensonic products will definitely make cooking a delightful experience,” said Pensonic group executive director Nelson Chew.

“This year too, we are collaborating with dealers to have ‘Live Cooking Classes’ at selected locations throughout the nation. More information will be posted on the locations of the Live Cooking Classes on Facebook.” Chew said each team participating in the Live Cooking Classes will get to take home the dishes cooked plus RM450 worth of gifts including a Pensonic Multi Cooker.