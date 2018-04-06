Election News Sabah 

Sabah legislative assembly to dissolve tomorrow

Mariah Doksil

Musa speaking at the press conference.

 

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today announced the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly effective tomorrow (April 7).

He made the announcement at Sri Gaya at 3pm, which was broadcasted live via his official Facebook account after meeting the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at 2.30pm.

Asked about Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) originating summons filed at the High Court on the non-inclusion of the 13 new Sabah seats, Musa said it does not prevent the dissolution of the Assembly.

“The pending legal suit does not prevent the dissolution of the Assembly and the existing 60 seats are still legal notwithstanding the amendment because Parliament has not approved the additional seats nor has the Agong issued the order for the additional seats,” he said.

