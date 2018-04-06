Sepanggar MP says may join another party

KOTA KINABALU: Sepanggar MP Datuk Jumat Idris, who is still being left in the dark about his Umno membership status, has now hinted that he may join other parties in the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14).

When contacted by The Borneo Post on Thursday, Jumat hinted that he might be making the decision (on the issue of joining other parties) once the Parliament dissolves.

“Once the Parliament dissolves, I can choose any party I want. He has received offers from many parties. However, as of now, I have yet to make a decision. For now, I will just sit quietly and see what will happen. Once the Parliament has been dissolved, you (the media) can come and talk to me,” he said.

Jumat’s supporters may not have to wait that long to hear his decision as talks have been rife that Parliament will be dissolved as early as Friday (today).

“My name is no longer in Umno membership system. Thus, I do not see myself as an Umno member anymore. I am no longer responsible in assisting the party because that is not my job anymore,” Jumat said.

Jumat was suspended from Umno back in 2015 for criticising the government. He has been ‘party-less’ since then, despite several attempts to reinstate his membership.

“I have tried to apply but the (Umno) Supreme Council has yet to make a decision. So, I do not think that my membership would be reinstated before the election,” he sighed.

“In view of the current suspension, I can no longer contest because, technically, I am party-less. My name is not even in the system.

“The word ‘suspension’ is actually up to the Supreme Council’s discretion. If they want to lift the suspension, they could do so. If they want to let it stay that way, they could also do so,” he added.

Thus, based on the current situation Jumat said he had the right to join any party. However, Jumat said he still respects Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) as he had won the Sepanggar seat based on that ticket.

Jumat had also commented on the Umno Youth Sepanggar’s recent call to support Kota Belud MP cum Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan to take on the Sepanggar parliamentary seat.

“I think that I should not comment because I am no longer an Umno member. That is the opinion of Umno Youth (Sepanggar) and we have to respect their wish. If that is their decision, we have to respect it,” Jumat said.

When asked whether he would give his full support to Abdul Rahman if the latter was in fact picked to contest in Sepanggar, Jumat said that would be the ‘party’s choice’.

“I am no longer in the party (Umno). It is up to me whether I want to support. If I want to support, I would do so. If I do not wish to support, I would just keep quiet.

“It’s like this, if you want to ask me whether I support (Abdul Rahman) or not¡Kas an individual, we have to respect (whoever will be chosen as the Sepanggar candidate). However, as I said, I am no longer an Umno member,” Jumat reiterated.