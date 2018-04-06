‘Social media war to intensify ahead of GE14’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The war of perception via social media is expected to intensify ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14) to attract voters to a party, according to a political observer.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geopolitical strategist, Assoc Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said social media was a powerful weapon as people now have social media accounts that are easily accessible including WhatsApp.

“Social media games are weapons with implicit perceptions that can obscure the eyes and thoughts without us being aware.

“It (social media) is very sophisticated because news and pictures spread (especially by the opposition) are detailed and organised.

“What is being disseminated can cloud our judgement so that when we read and look at the pictures being spread, we are unable to tell whether it is the truth or not,” he said during a talk session ‘Percaturan Persepsi Mengaburi Pemikiran Rakyat’, here, yesterday.

The four-hour discourse was also attended by the prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is also the president of the Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti).

For example, Azmi cited the issue of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which distorted the statement of a government leader so that the people blamed the tax for the rise in prices.

Azmi said the GST and price hikes issue would continue to be played up by the opposition as it manages to raise people’s ire against the government.

“I believe, in these two, three weeks ahead of the GE14, there will be more propaganda being spread by the opposition to change the people’s perception of the government,” he said. — Bernama