‘Society needs time to understand anti-fake news legislation’

KUALA LUMPUR: Society needs time to understand the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was passed by Parliament recently, said Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

He said a lack of understanding on the bill was among the reasons why a segment of society was rejecting it.

“Maybe what its different is the interpretation as to what constitutes fake news but this law is necessary to check the spread of fake news which is becoming widespread now,” he said told Bernama before appearing as a panelist on Bernama News Channel’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme which discussed the topic National Journalists Day (Hawana) at Wisma Bernama here yesterday.

Zulkefli said that he was confident that judges would use their wisdom in deciding on cases involving fake news.

Meanwhile, Kumpulan Utusan Melayu (M) Berhad Group Editor-in-Chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Ishak who was also a panelist on the programme said that claims by some that the law would restrict of freedom of speech was not true at all.

“Developed countries like Germany and France have passed this law to combat fake news.

“The perspective that the law would restrict press freedom is no correct. Nowadays, we receive false news on daily basis, and without this law, the truth will sink,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said the print media had to compete with social media because the people were now more dependent on technology than physical paper, which only opened up a wider space for false news to be spread.

He said a study found that false news spread about 70 per cent more widely than authentic news.

Meanwhile, Zulkefli said the Hawana, which would be held on April 11, would highlight the element of responsible journalism and at the same time celebrate all journalists regardless of the background of media organisations.

“The inaugural Hawana will also highlight the welfare of journalists and become the platform to educate the people, especially the younger generation to better understand the process of news dissemination,” he said.

Themed ‘Membela Bangsa, Membina Negara’ (Defending the People,Building the Nation), Hawana is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre here. — Bernama