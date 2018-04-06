State PKR fully ready for GE14

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak is fully ready for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its vice chairman See Chee How said the party would announce their candidates in batches very soon.

“The first shipment of our election materials have arrived earlier this week and the rest of the materials will arrive next week,” he said when contacted today.

According to See, who is Batu Lintang assemblyman, the party is taking this upcoming general election most seriously because Malaysia has never get this close to have the chance to elect a new coalition, the Pakatan Harapan.

In Sarawak, See admitted that it would not be easy for Pakatan Harapan because Barisan Nasional in Sarawak has the advantage of the state government machinery, the far more superior financial resources and the government institutions at their disposal.

“But I have full trust in the people in Sarawak, that they will seize this opportunity to give all Sarawakians and Sarawak ‘Hope’, to rights all the wrongs, neglects, discrimination and abuse of our resources, to have a new beginning for Malaysia that will respect Sarawak as a partner in the Federation, returning all the autonomous rights and sovereignty to Sarawak as was promised to us by our founding fathers in the Malaysia Agreement.

“I am confident, that with the wisdom and backing of Sarawakians, we will elect more Pakatan Harapan MPs to contribute to the needed number for PH to be the new federal government. This is the Hope for us, and our future generations of Sarawak. I pray and fully trust that our Sarawakians voters are ready and will vote wisely, for the sake of the future of Sarawak.”