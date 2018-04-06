State to have new source of revenue – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak is all set to have a new source of revenue, revealed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

“In October I will announce a new source of revenue for Sarawak. With that new source of revenue, things will then be easier.

“Tan Sri Dr George Chan is smiling over there because he knows about that sales tax ordinance and what I’m going to do with that power which we have,” he said at the launch of Sehati Research Institute (SRI) at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) headquarters here.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has to look for new sources of revenue to finance the various projects planned under the eco-system for the state to move forward.

He said in terms of financing the projects that had been announced, the state had got a business model for funding.

“We have our own bank, the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS). We have the money, but of course we must make use of the money prudently,” he said.