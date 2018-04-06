Suspended PPBM has been plagued with problems since its inception

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The infant Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which was temporarily suspended by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) yesterday for failure to submit required information and documents, has been plagued with problems since its inception less than two years ago.

PPBM, formed following the expulsion of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the deputy president of Umno, has had to, among others, expel some leaders over indiscipline, contend with fracas at meetings, and put up with members making reports to the police and RoS.

Muhyiddin is the president of PPBM which has former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohmad as the chairman. Among the other leaders are former Kedah menteri besar and Dr Mahathir’s son Datuk Seri Mukhriz (deputy president), former Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman (vice-president) and Jorak (Johor) state assemblyman Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (secretary-general).

PPBM has been portraying itself as an alternative party for the Malays and has promised to bring change.

On March 20 last year, it joined the opposition Pakatan Harapan pact which then had DAP, PKR and Amanah as the components. PPBM, along with the other Pakatan Harapan component parties, had worked out the allocation of seats among them and even named Dr Mahathir as the candidate for prime minister if the pact wins the 14th General Election.

However, the problems which the party faced since its birth on Sept 8, 2016, has caused several members to lose confidence in the leadership and quit the party.

Some of them are former vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman, former executive secretary Kamarul Azman Habibur Rahman, former women’s wing chief Anina Saadudin and Dr Mahathir’s staunch supporter Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan. More members have reportedly left the party of late.

Yesterday’s temporary suspension order from RoS came after PPBM failed to submit the minutes of its branch, divisional and central meetings as well as the financial statements after it was instructed to do so on Feb 28 via a notice under Section 14(2) of the Societies Act 1966.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said yesterday after issuing the order that PPBM had 30 days to furnish the required particulars or face dissolution. During these 30 days, PPBM is prohibited from using its name and symbol and carry out party activities. — Bernama