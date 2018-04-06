Taib pledges RM250K for Hikmah Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud today pledged a personal donation of RM250,000 for Hikmah Sarawak.

The grant, he said, was meant for Hikmah Sarawak to carry out its activities and its 50th anniversary celebration expected next year.

Established in 1969, Hikmah Sarawak is a non-governmental organisation that aims at reaching out to the Muslim community and organising programmes for the overall development of the society.

“I ask that Hikmah (Sarawak) to continue being dedicated to fulfilling its social role as it celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

“Towards this end, I would like to pledge a personal donation of RM250,000 to Hikmah for its activities and be persistent in educating and leading the Muslim community in Sarawak,” he said when launching the 19th Hikmah delegates conference at Dewan Hikmah in Petra Jaya.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Hikmah Sarawak president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.