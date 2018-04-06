Two Sabah Rubber Board staff killed in Pitas accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA MARUDU: Two government employees were killed when the Proton Saga FLX car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a stationary bulldozer at Jalan Kanibongan in Pitas, here on Wednesday night.

Joddy Kumin, 33, and Sandro Vickie Thomas, 25, both employees of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (SRIB) in Kota Marudu, were pronounced dead at the scene in the 9.45pm incident.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Izaan Abdullah said police investigation believed the duo were heading to Kanibongan from Pitas when the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel and knocked the rear of a bulldozer that was parked by the roadside.

Mohd Izaan said the bulldozer was parked by the roadside as road maintenance was taking place along the area.

A post-mortem had been carried out while family members of both victims had been notified, he said.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transporr Act 1987.