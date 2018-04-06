Two YUM officers remanded over false loan applications

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Two Yayasan Usaha Maju Sabah (YUM) officers were remanded for seven days by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for allegedly submitting 36 false applications for micro credit loans amounting to RM153,769.

Magistrate Ferhanshah Farene allowed the remand application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the two suspects aged 38 and 33 for investigation under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which provides for 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of five times the amount involved.

The two suspects are being investigated for falsifying and submitting 36 documents containing false details for Loan Application Form (YUM OP2a) in the name of 36 persons who did not apply for micro credit loans from YUM Negeri Usaha Maju (YUM) between 2009 and 2013.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the YUM cheques issued to the persons were fulfilled by both the suspects at MBB Semporna branch. The amount of loan was RM153,769.00.

The first suspect was also found to have falsified National Registration Department (JPN) death certificates of five “applicants” for the purpose of waiving the applicants’ loan debt as well as checking the death checks filed by YUM to the applicants’ heirs.