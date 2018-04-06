Viral news on eight students died of dengue fake – Kunak DO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUNAK: Members of the public are urged to verify information spread through social media as it could cause confusion and panic.

Kunak District Officer Susilo Sumarto said it was important for the public to verify the information as some issues were only spread to gain attention.

Susilo said such behaviour would not only impact on individuals but also to the community, so it should be avoided.

“Some news spread by irresponsible party such as the news that eight students of a secondary school had died due to dengue is not true.

“This is fake news, especially on the number of victims and students involved,” he said, adding that the dengue epidemic here is under control.

According to Susilo, the District Office has taken preventive measures with the involvement of related agencies including the Health Department and villagers from several areas that have been identified.

He therefore added that the public should stop spreading fake news and maintain hygiene to fight dengue.