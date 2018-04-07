Abg Johari assures Hikmah Sarawak of govt’s support

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state government will continue to provide Hikmah Sarawak with financial support towards seeing more young Sarawakians furthering studies in Indonesia.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Hikmah Sarawak has thus far been funding 10 Sarawakian students to study in Indonesian universities every year.

“We will continue to help Hikmah to fund young Sarawakians to study in universities in Indonesia,” he said before Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud declared open the 19th Hikmah triennial delegates conference at Dewan Hikmah in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Abang Johari was glad that Hikmah, since its establishment 49 years ago, had been committed to helping the Muslim community.

He said the non-governmental organisation’s role was to provide Muslims with trainings and exposure with an objective to moving the community forward.

He added that Hikmah was also obligated to disseminate good Islamic teachings. According to him, Abdul Taib had greatly assisted Hikmah when he was the Chief Minister between 1981 and early 2014.

“Tun Pehin Sri held a firm belief that through Hikmah the Muslim community can be further developed and even united.”

He added that his administration would also fund the 50th anniversary celebration of Hikmah Sarawak next year.

Abang Johari said the Hikmah Exchange Development Project at Jalan Haji Taha here would help secure funding for the state government to help the Muslim community in a systematic way. The project is owned by Sarawak Bumiputera Property Foundation (YHBS), being developed by Permodalan Satok Berhad (PSB) in collaboration with other organisations including Sarawak Islamic Religious Council and Pelita Holdings Sdn Bhd.

In May 2016, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem performed the earth-breaking ceremony for the project.

In April last year, Abang Johari announced that the project comprised three components – an office block, a convention centre and a commercial area.

He added that the commercial block would be the first digital building in the state.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020.