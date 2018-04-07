Call to investigate alleged sand mining activities in Kota Belud

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah has urged the relevant authority to explain the status of rampant sand mining activities going on along the stretch of Sungai Kadamian near Kampung Bobot in Kota Belud.

“The activities are apparent even along the main road,” the party’s Wirawati chief, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis claimed.

She said the people of Kota Belud wanted to know the status of the activities as its environmental effect is irreversible.

“We visited one of the sand mining areas near Kampung Bobot and found out that the activities have been going on since at least six months ago.

“However, the offer letter we got from Sabah Drainage and Irrigation Department is dated only February 27, 2018.

“The project called ¡¥Projek Khas Pengorekan dan Pengambilan Batu dan Pasir Sungai yang Terjejas oleh Gempa Bumi di Kota Belud, Sabah¡¦ was also signed by the contractor, and we believed it is owned by Kota Belud Umno Youth Chief as the letter carries his signature and name,” she said this to reporters in a press conference at Warisan Media Centre yesterday.

Munirah said the people of Kota Belud were worried on the worsening flood situation each time it rains.

“I am personally from Kota Belud, I want to know if the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for this project is approved by the Sabah Environment Protection Department (EPD),” she said.

Meanwhile, the party vice-president Junz Wong said the relevant authority needed to clarify the matter as soon as possible to make sure the people of Kota Belud are aware of what is going on in their land.