Chan’s attempt to blame govt on stateless children uncalled for – LDP

KOTA KINABALU: Is Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) Secretary Chan Foong Hin pretending to forget or being ignorant about the fact that the issue of stateless children in Sabah is the result of ‘Project IC’ which former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was allegedly involved?

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Vice President Datuk Chin Shu Ying pointed out that Chan had in the past slammed Mahathir as the mastermind behind ‘Project IC’ that caused the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah as the consequence of issuing Malaysian identification cards to foreigners.

He said Chan’s attempt to blame the government on the matter of stateless children was uncalled for.

“Why isn’t Chan taking Mahathir to task for the plight of these stateless children? Why is he not blaming Mahathir as the perpetrator or mastermind behind ‘Project IC’ and the issuance of identification cards to foreigners?”

He pointed out that Chan had conveniently swept his allegations against Mahathir and ‘Project IC’ under the carpet ever since the latter joined the opposition and subsequently being nominated as Prime Minister designate by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Chin said Chan had failed to differentiate between children born to foreigners and late birth registration of children.

“The latter case is due to negligence. But in the former case, DAP had vehemently pinned the blame on

Mahathir’s administration.”

He said it was irresponsible of Chan to accuse the Barisan Nasional (BN) government for not showing interest or political will to resolve the issue of stateless children.

Apart from ‘late registration’ cases, the government cannot simply issue citizenship to children born to foreigners without going through stringent verification process, he said.

He said Chan should have asked Mahathir on how to solve the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah instead given that they were now partners in PH.