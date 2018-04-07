Closure of some roads for temple float procession tonight

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Seng Ong Kong temple float procession is scheduled to roll out at 7.30pm tonight (April 7).

The grand procession involving 140 floats and some 2,200 participants will be witnessed by tens of thousands of people throughout the event.

The participants will depart from Jalan Wayang, passing Jalan Deshon, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Barrack, Jalan Pearl and Jalan Tun Abg. Hj Openg.

Distirct police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek said in this regard, the district headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will close some of the streets and divert traffic along the routes on the day of the parade.

“The block-off is scheduled to run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm; however, the actual time could differ according to needs in the areas and at the discretion of the traffic police on duty.

“The streets to be affected include Jalan Market towards Jalan Power, Jalan Main Baazar / Jalan Lebuh Wayang towards OUB Bank, Jalan Gambir, Jalan Deshon, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata,” he said in statement issued yesterday.

Members of the public who wish to watch the parade can park at Sarawak Plaza, along Jalan Main Baazar and Jalan Gambier, Medan Kereta Top Spot and Kuching Polyclinic.

He also urged members of the public to follow traffic directions and signs as directed by the police personnel on duty. They are also advised against parking on the roadside during this time as this can cause traffic congestion.