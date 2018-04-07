Continue supporting BN for devt continuity – Musa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman yesterday announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly effective today (April 7).

The announcement was made at Sri Gaya at 3pm, despite summons filed by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) in court seeking to have 13 new seats approved or repealed.

It was broadcast live via his Facebook account after meeting the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at 2.30.

Musa said Juhar agreed to this when he met him.

“The pending legal suit does not prevent the dissolution of the assembly and the existing 60 seats are still legal notwithstanding the amendment because parliament has not approved the additional seats nor has the Agong issued the order for the additional seats,” he said.

The announcement follows the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat earlier yesterday to pave the way for the 14th General Election.

“I already had an audience with the Head of State at Istana Negeri to get his consent. He has agreed to have it dissolved with effect from tomorrow (today) to allow for the state election to be held.

“After serving the people and bringing progress to the state, it is the time now to give back the mandate to the people.

“The state cabinet ministers and I would like to thank all parties for their cooperation, support and commitment to the state government in making the development agenda a success for the well-being of the people.

“With our achievement, success and track record proving Barisan Nasional’s high political will, we hope the people will continue giving their support and trust to Barisan Nasional (with) a huge mandate in the coming election to ensure continuity of development,” he concluded.