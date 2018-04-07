Dr Sim ridicules DAP for using PKR’s logo in coming GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president today ridiculed Democratic Action Party (DAP) for using the logo of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the forthcoming general election.

“So, DAP sudah hilang (is gone) after so many years. After 60 years, they hilang (are gone), they start joining PKR,” he said when met by reporters at the KD Sri Indera Sakti open day at the Sim Kheng Hong Port here.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said “we cannot stop people from using other people’s logo and it’s interesting that they all join PKR now”.

He added that “We are BN (Barisan Nasional), not just using SUPP”.

Earlier, he said every political party were allowed to choose whatever logo they wanted.

He said it was all up to the general public to decide which political party to support.

Pakatan Harapan has decided to use PKR’s logo as announced by Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a function last night.