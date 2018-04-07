Five PKR leaders most likely to be fielded

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Five leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Sabah, including its chairperson Christina Liew, are among the most likely candidates to be fielded to contest in the upcoming 14th General Election.

The other leaders are PKR Sabah Youth chief Raymond Ahuar, whom Christina said would be the party’s candidate for Pensiangan, Datuk John Ghani who is PKR Sabah vice chairman and also the Beaufort Division chief, Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud Division chief and PKR Sabah deputy chairperson) and Kenny Chua, the party’s Penampang Division head.

There was no hint that Inanam Assemblyman, Dr Roland Chia would be part of those who would make it into the list of candidates to be fielded by the party, although that might still happen since Christina, who spoke to the press yesterday promised “some elements of surprise” when the party makes its announcement in the near future.

She told reporters that they were finalising their list and would make an announcement possibly two days from now.

“There are still a lot of steps to go through¡Kthe element of surprise will be there,” she said.

She added that there were issues of overlapping seats that needed to be resolved.

“We have to reach a compromise,” she said when commenting on the cooperation between Parti Warisan Sabah, Democratic Action Party (DAP Sabah branch and Parti Harapan Sabah, where she was also the Chairperson.

She also stressed that the selection of candidates to represent the party in the upcoming election was a team effort and cited that the main objective was only one: to topple Barisan Nasional (BN) and bring an end to their rule.

Asked if she would contest in Tawau instead of defending her Api-Api seat, Christina explained that she had her roots in Tawau, but had moved here over two decades ago.

She also said that Parti Harapan Sabah would focus on areas that they felt they were strong and expressed her confidence that together with Parti Warisan Sabah and DAP Sabah, they would be able to bring down the BN rule.

At the same time, Christina also said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Sabah and Sarawak had agreed to use their respective logos and not follow the decision of the Parti Harapan at the national level who opted to use one logo for all.

She said that this was to show the two States’ autonomy and to stop confusion amongst their voters in view of the dozens of new political parties popping up.

“There are dozens of new parties. I hope voters will not be confused,” she told press members yesterday.

She added that PH would also launch its election machinery soon.