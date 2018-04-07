Gerakan Sabah leader joins PCS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Lawyer Datuk Norbert Chin yesterday joined Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) to assist its president in uniting the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus (KDMR) through the party.

Chin said he did not have any intention to be a general election candidate and was not after any post.

Norbert was a former SAPP vice-president and was with Gerakan Sabah as the vice-chairman of the party.

“The action by the two KDMR leaders, Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing and Datuk Henrynus Amin, President of Parti Anak Negeri to work and cooperate with each other for the unity of the KDMR and Sabahans is commendable and must be supported by all right thinking KDMR and Sabahans,” said Chin in a statement here yesterday.

“Datuk Wilfred Bumburing and Datuk Henrynus Amin will make sure that the KDMR and Anak Negeri will be relevant again in all aspects of the state government’s affairs, such as employment with the government departments and agencies, scholarships, business opportunities and other fields for the betterment of the KDMR and Anak Negeri,” he added.

Currently, Chin lamented that not giving any of the KDMR a license to import cars and vehicles from manufacturing nations to Sabah seems to reflect lack of confidence in the group of people.

“Presently and despite assurances from the Barisan Nasional leaders, there are only a small percentage of KDMR and Chinese employed in government departments and agencies. We can see this with our own big eyes,” he pointed out.