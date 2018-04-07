Head of State donates RM250,000 to Hikmah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hikmah Sarawak was given RM250,000 yesterday to run its annual programmes and celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

Pledging the contribution was Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during the 19th Hikmah triennial delegates conference.

“I ask that Hikmah to continue being dedicated to fulfilling its social role as it celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

“Towards this end, I would like to pledge a personal donation of RM250,000 to Hikmah for its activities and enable it to be persistent in educating and leading the Muslim community in Sarawak,” said Abdul Taib at Dewan Hikmah in Petra Jaya here.

Established in 1969, Hikmah Sarawak is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that reaches out to the Muslim community and organises programmes for the overall development of the community.

Abdul Taib said he was confident that Hikmah Sarawak would uphold its obligation in looking after the welfare of the Muslim community state-wide.

“I believe that the non-Muslims also regard Hikmah as a good organisation that should be further expanded for the benefits of all,” he said.

He said Hikmah Sarawak was set up to do good deeds for the community so as to remain as a positive force to unite the Muslim ummah.

He added that the NGO would also lead not just the Muslim community but Sarawakians in general to pursue the right course.

“Hikmah also has the support of the young generation and the various communities, be it in urban and rural areas.

“I see Hikmah as an organisation that is dedicated to helping and determined in developing the Muslim community.

“This is a good trait that should be preserved to ensure the better welfare of not just the Muslim community but Sarawakians as a whole,” pointed out Abdul Taib.

Among those present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Hikmah Sarawak president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.