IMM13 holder fined RM10,000 for harbouring two illegals in car

KOTA KINABALU: A 50-year-old IMM13 holder was fined a total of RM10,000, in default, six months’ jail for allowing two illegal immigrants to remain in his vehicle.

Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the fine on Romie Jamalul after he pleaded guilty to the charge, yesterday.

Romie, who drove a black Iswara, had allowed Manisah Isam and Manaf Ulah to remain in his vehicle at KM7 Jalan Kota Belud, at 8.20am on March 20.

He was fined RM5,000, in default, three months’ jail for each illegal immigrant harboured.

The charge was framed under Section 55E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 and punishable under Section 55E (2) of the same Act, which carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM30,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, for each illegal immigrant, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Romie, who was not represented, prayed for a lenient fine on the grounds that he has four children to support.

Romie held back his tears but burst out as he informed that his mother had just passed away while he was detained.

Meanwhile, prosecuting officer ASP Sabrina Junius requested for an appropriate sentence to be imposed against Romie who still has a valid IMM13 document until June 9.