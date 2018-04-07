KPD’s fresh goat milk, pure honey launched

PENAMPANG: Rural Development Corporation’s (KPD’s) collaboration with Sabah grocery store chain Pick n Pay brings its truly fresh goat milk and pure honey products to the mass market.

KPD general manager Kalimin Sahadi said this was the agency’s first step towards greater exposure for its fresh and pure products, which had gone through years of study and stringent testing among consumers in Sabah.

He added that KPD’s high quality product would be more easily accessible to the people of Sabah through Pick n Pay.

The next step, he said would be to penetrate the China market with its tropical, wild and trigona (stingless bee) honey products that is Mesti (Food Safety is Responsibility of the Industry), Halal and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified.

“We do not compromise on quality. With those certifications, we can penetrate into any market in the world,” said Kalimin when officiating at the KPD Fresh Goat Milk and Bee Honey Product launch with Pick n Pay at Plaza 333 here, yesterday.

“We have chosen Pick n Pay as our main distributor but in the future, we in KPD may have (products in the) outside markets.

“We are in the process of negotiating with a company in China. Now it is in the final stages of negotiations. Before end of this year, we hope to penetrate the China market– for a start in Macau and Beijing,” he added.

Pick n Pay managing director John Chong said the company could confidently sell the products to its wide range of shoppers at all 10 of its stores located within the Greater Kota Kinabalu area.

He said the collaboration would allow Pick n Pay to cater to the existing demand for reasonably priced pure and fresh goat milk and honey.

“It is very hard to get genuine products because you can hardly securely say that a product from outside source is a genuine one. So sometimes when you buy in the market, you do not know whether this is really genuine or not. There is no proper procedure or way of handling, to get a guarantee that products are genuine,” said Chong.

“This (KPD products) comes with procedure and proper marketing, so we can have the confidence to buy and sell these products. Even most imported products, we also wouldn’t know which one is genuine. You just label it and it is honey but we do not know whether this is real honey or not.

“So this is the main thing. It is very important to promote local products also since they are coming up with good quality products. With good packaging, I think we can help KPD to open up the market,” he added.

Kalimin said KPD’s initial imported Swiss goat breed from Australia had grown into around 300 breeding goats, and 100 milk producing goats in Sabah.

He said KPD aimed to expand the number of breeders to 1,000 by 2020 or 2021 at its Papar farm.

Meanwhile, KPD’s honey farm and contract farmers are located mostly in the northern part and some southern parts of Sabah like Kudat, Sipitang, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, and Pitas.