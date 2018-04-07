Make GE14 the cleanest, most peaceful – Ahmad Zahid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

GEORGE TOWN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the 14th General Election (GE14) to be the cleanest and most peaceful that is ever held.

He said to ensure a peaceful situation throughout GE14, the Royal Malaysia Police were directed to focus on the flash points and hotspot areas that had been identified nationwide.

“The police intends that despite being identified as flash points and hotspots areas, we don’t want any chaos to happen. We ask that there be no disagreements or chaos that create an unsafe situation in these areas,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, visited the Penang Police Contingent headquarters here.

He also reminded the police not to favour any party and act professionally in carrying out their duties in accordance with the established standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Overall, PDRM have been ready to make sure all the phases of preparedness are fully adhered to in ensuring public security and peace,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the key point of concern was that the general security of the people was assured and, hence, he appealed to all parties to cooperate by not creating any provocation.

Asked if the police were focusing on any state, he said there was no particular focus on certain states but all actions were based on intelligence reports received and the previous general election.

“All states, regardless of the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration or opposition will be given the same attention based on flash points. BN controlled states also have flash points,” he said.

Meanwhile Ahmad Zahid called on all parties to respect the logo used by parties contesting in the GE14 and to not damage or take down the party flags throughout the campaign period. – Bernama