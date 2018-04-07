Manager fined for uttering abusive words to ex-girlfriend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The branch manager of a restaurant was fined RM25, in default, one month in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for uttering abusive words to his ex-girlfriend.

Miki Mcray Freddy, 35, admitted before magistrate Afiq Agoes to a charge under Section 8 (1) (o) of the Minor Offences Ordinance.

The accused uttered insulting words to the victim, 28, at an apartment here on March 10.

In an unrelated case, an entertainment outlet owner was fined RM16,000, in default, six months’ jail by the same court for operating the outlet without a licence at the Bundusan Square in Penampang on March 8.

Romex Moniring, 31, had pleaded guilty to his charge framed under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958.

Meanwhile, a self-employed man was fined RM2,000 fine, in default, two months’ jail for buying an illegal lottery ticket.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus imposed the fine on Chin Yaw Yin, 31, after he admitted to committing the offence at a compound near a shop in Putatan on August 9, 2017.

Prosecuting officer Inspectors Lim Swee Beng and Albert Basiri prosecuted.