Martin to lead Miri FA attack at Rantau Panjang

MIRI: The Miri FA will deploy former Perak PKNP striker Francis Martin on the frontline when they play against Rantau Panjang in the LBR quarter-final second leg match in Kelantan today.

Mohamad Hakimi Man squad face an uphill away battle following a dreadful 2-2 draw in the first leg at home last week.

Hakimi said the outcome would depends on the players’ fitness level as some have just recovered from injuries.

“We will use Francis’ service to strengthen the attacking line and we are expecting midfielder Shahrul Abdul Malek to return for the second leg,” he told The Borneo Post recently.

Hakimi said Shahrul was not able to play in the first leg because he was still traumatised by the bus tragedy at Jalan Papar-Kimanis.

“With their presence in the starting lineup, we are confident of giving a surprise and re-open the opportunity to advance to the semi-finals,” he explained.

Commenting on the first leg match, Hakimi said the team managed to put it all behind and switched their focus on Rantau Panjang.

He is also aware that both teams would seize every single opportunity in the match for a spot in the semi-finals.

“We need to analyse the team’s strengths and weaknesses as a preparation for the match. Honestly, I am satisfied with the team’s performance and hope it will continue to improve in the second game,” he said.