Miri City Council to relocate fish market, says mayor

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) will proceed with its plan to relocate the fish market at the town centre to a new site soon.

Mayor Adam Yii said the fish market will be relocated not far from the present site located in the vicinity of the new commercial area in the city, Miri Parkcity.

“There is a plan to relocate the fish market and the effort to construct the new market with better facilities will be undertaken within this year.

“We hope with this new fish market, the traders as well as customers would able to conduct their business activities in a more comfortable environment,” he stated to the media when met at MCC’s Meet-the-People Session at Pujut Corner Market yesterday.

At the event, the council received a total of 18 requests and complaints from the members of public on various city services.

Most of the complaints and requests were for improvement to the council’s public health department and engineering department services, public cleanliness and enforcement.

A total of six requests were filed under public health department, four requests to upgrade the Pujut Corner Market and a request for security guard service at the market.

Regarding the request on security guard service, Yii said the MCC had stopped engaging security guard service for Pujut Corner Market since last year following its move to install CCTVs at strategic locations including the Pujut Corner market.

However, the traders in the market told the MCC that the installation of CCTV’s was unable to curb the frequent break-in and thefts in the market during night time.

He assured that the council would look into the issue and find the best solution to the security matters in the market.

Also present were deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad and local councillors.