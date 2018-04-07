MP distributes RM317,000 in MRP grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A total of RM317,000 in minor rural projects (MRP) grants were given out to associations, NGOs, parent-teacher associations, clubs, village security and development committees (JKKKs) and religious bodies from around Miri here yesterday.

Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang who presented the grants called on the people to continue supporting the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to ensure uninterrupted development of infrastructure and amenities.

“We should be thankful the government has approved some of the aid applications from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s office and rest assured, our PM and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg have promised to help everyone – be it in the city and, most importantly, in rural areas.

“The government does not only help the people in terms of their welfare, but also their children’s school matters and activities. I hope the recipients will use the money wisely,” he said.

Ahmad Lai said the PM’s recent visit to Bekenu showed that BN work to unite the people and expedite development to narrow the divide between urban and rural centres.

“Our government under the leadership of the PM and CM gives the people what they want. My parliamentary constituency covers the area before Bakam (Luak Esplanade area) to Niah for the coastal road, while from the old Miri-Bintulu road, Miri Airport to Niah.

“I have two state assemblyperson with me, Rosey Yunus (Bekenu) and Ripin Lamat (Lambir) who also support parliamentary struggles to get help from the federal government,” he said.

Ahmad Lai praised the cooperation of local councillors and community leaders who assisted the BN government.

Among those present yesterday were political secretary to the chief minister Sarkawi Suhaili, representative from Miri District Office Sarapiah Wan Kadir and local councillors.