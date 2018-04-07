Najib administration champions the people — Ngos

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak which end its administrative term today, is seen to have successfully championed the cause of the people, including youths and educators, regardless of religion or race.

On average, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country have expressed their appreciation to the Najib administration for the concern, assistance and contributions provided by the government over the years.

Malaysian Youth Council president Muammar Ghadafi Jamal said based on the track record, the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership put the people first, despite challenging global economic conditions.

“We really appreciate what the government has done so far, and I think the people can evaluate which government should be elected next,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, yesterday.

He believes the BN government will continue to be the hope and future of the people, especially the younger generation, with more benefits to be enjoyed in the future.

Felda Malaysia Youth Council president Muhammad Fadzli Hasan said much had been done by the government for Felda settlers through various provisions and programmes, which in turn provided opportunities for youths to improve their ability and skills for a better future.

He said Najib’s latest effort to see Felda continue to prosper was the launch of Felda 2.0 last month, an initiative to transform and give a new look to the 317 Felda settlements nationwide.

“Over 150 reforms have been made, and Felda youths are confident that if (BN is) given the mandate once again, more benefits and advantages will come,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Kamarozaman Abd Razak thanked Najib for his dedication and contribution to the people, especially teachers.

“Teachers as well as educators are always close to his (Najib’s) heart, and hopefully his invaluable and countless service can be continued through the mandate given by the teachers as well as the general public,” he said.

Pertubuhan Minda dan Social Prihatin president Ramesh Rao said the Najib-led government was the most concerned government for the Indian community in the country, with comprehensive and inclusive actions implemented over the past nine years.

The allocation of RM50 million via the The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) during Budget 2018 for the socio-economic development programme of the Indian community, was also highly welcomed.

He said an unprecedented amount of time was allocated for the people to convey their views and ideas to the Government before the tabling of the Budget. — Bernama