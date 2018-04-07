Najib and the number 11

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Some people could not help but notice how Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak appeared to attach significance to 11 – which has been widely reported to be his favourite number – in picking the date to dissolve Parliament.

In announcing the dissolution effective today, the prime minister seemed to favour that particular number as today would be April 7, with 4 and 7 adding up to 11.

Going by the same logic, some people are cheekily predicting that the 14th general election would likely be held on the 29th of this month, which again sees the appearance of the number 11, when 2 and 9 are added up.

He had previously explained why 11 was so special to him – his late father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein was born on March 11, 1922; his mother Tun Rahah Noah was born on June 11, 1933; his first child was also born on the 11th day of a particular month; and Umno was founded on May 11, 1946.

Najib was Pahang’s 11th menteri besar and is also a nobleman with the title 11th Orang Kaya Indera Shah Bandar.

It was also reported that he had an official car with a special plate number – 11. — Bernama