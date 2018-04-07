No such thing as ‘no government’ after dissolution of Parliament – Wan Junaidi

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The common perception of a government being no longer in existence after the dissolution of Parliament is untrue, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said based on the Westminster model, the government does not resign when Parliament is dissolved and the ministers will remain in charge of their departments until after the result of the election is known and a new administration is formed.

“There is no way within a timeframe after the dissolution of a Parliament that there will be no government,” said Wan Junaidi prior to witnessing the handing of tithe from Exim Bank to 100 selected recipients at surau Taman Sepakat Jaya, Demak Laut this morning.

He said the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Ministers and Deputy Ministers are still required to fulfill their duties.

This will avoid a vacuum in ministerial responsibilities especially on matters which are related to the Malaysian law, he added.

“With the dissolution, only the members of Parliament (MP) are no longer members (which disallows them to use the MP suffix),” said Wan Junaidi who is also Santubong incumbent.

On another note, he also revealed that the Santubong parliamentary constituency has seen an increase of 8,000 new registered voters, which brings the number of registered voters to more than 45,000 in the upcoming 14th General Election.

He noted that the seat, which includes the state constituencies of Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai and Demak Laut, has always been a stronghold of the federal and state BN.

“During the 13th General Election in 2013, I have won the seat with a total of 24,655 votes or 85.57 per cent of the casted votes,” he said.