Overseas postal voting application closes tonight – EC

PUTRAJAYA: Application for overseas postal voting will close at 11.59pm tonight (Saturday), said Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah in a news report by Bernama.

“The overseas postal voting application will be closed today at 11.59pm Malaysia time and all applications after that will not be processed,” he told a media conference in conjunction with a 14th general election operations room simulation at the EC office here today.

He added that EC has received 4,916 Form 1B applications mainly from United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Taiwan and China.

For postal voting within the country, he said there were 39,775 Form 1C applications but the actual number of postal voters would only be known after the applications for all categories are closed on nomination day.

On why Malaysians in Singapore were not eligible to vote via post, he said the rule did not just apply to the republic but also in Kalimantan, Indonesia and southern Thailand because of the ‘short distance’ factor.

The latest electoral roll consisted of 14,940,627 registered voters, 8,898 polling centres and 28,995 channels.

Mohd Hashim also said EC would set a date for a special meeting on the important dates for the election after it has received official notices from all states (except Sarawak) on the dissolution of their respective state legislative assembly (DUN).

The special meeting would focus on dates for the writ and notice of election, nomination, early voting and polling, and electoral rolls that would be used in the election as well as other necessary preparations, he said.